Tender published for Clyde Waterfront project

The Clyde Waterfront & Renfrew Riverside project is aimed at regenerating the area.

The new bridge will carry vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.Other aspects of the project include construction of the Renfrew North Development Road and improved access to former industrial land that has lain dormant for

some time in order to encourage new development along the riverfront area.

The project will also include a 24-month operation and maintenance period.

The estimated total value of the contract is £73m.

Funding was secured last month.