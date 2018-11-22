Tendering begins for £1.2bn modular framework

The four-year framework alliance contract covers the design, supply, delivery and construction or installation as well as maintenance of both temporary and permanent modular buildings, purchased or hired. It is split into seven lots spanning different types of application and value.

Up to 10 places may be awarded on each lot but there will be limitations on how many an individual bidder can win in the categories that specify hire or purchase values. Bidders bidding for all three of these lots with xxx will be required to specify their order of preference if successful in all lots; no more than two of them will only be awarded to one bidder.

The lots cover:

purchase of education-related modular buildings (estimated value £522m);

purchase of healthcare-related modular buildings (estimated value £72m);

hire of education-related modular buildings (estimated value £44m);

hire of healthcare-related modular buildings (estimated value £24m);

hire or purchase of non-education- and non-healthcare-related modular buildings of capital cost up to £750k or hire cost of up to £150k (estimated value £182m);

hire or purchase of non-education- and non-healthcare-related modular buildings of capital cost from £750k to £3.5m or hire cost from £150k to £700k (estimated value £106m);

Hire or Purchase of non-Education- and non-Healthcare-related Modular Buildings of capital cost greater than £3.5m or hire cost greater than £700k (estimated value £250m).

