Tendering begins for Rail Baltica viaduct

LTG Infra, the company responsible for the implementation of the Rail Baltica project in Lithuania, has launched the second stage of a tender for the railway bridge over the River Neris near Jonava.

Rail Baltica - the largest railway infrastructure project in the Baltic States’ history - will run from Warsaw through Kaunas to Riga and Tallinn. The combined length of the Rail Baltica railway line in the Baltic States will reach 870km: 392km in Lithuania, 265km in Latvia, and 213km in Estonia. The project’s overall construction cost is estimated at €5.8bn (£5.1bn).

“The railway bridge over the river Neris will be the most technically complex engineering construction of the Rail Baltica railway project,” said LTG Infra CEO Karolis Sankovski. “This will be the longest bridge not only in Lithuania but also in all Baltic States. Another engineering challenge is that there will not be single support in the water, and so the selected construction contractor will face a serious challenge in this task.”

He said that tender, like other works and future tenders for the Rail Baltica project, could provide a cushion for the Lithuanian economy in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In total, the new bridge will have a length of 1,510m and the longest span across the river will be 150m.

The new bridge will be a part of a new stretch of railway stretch being built for Rail Baltica between Kaunas and the Lithuanian-Latvian border.

