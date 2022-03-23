Tendering begins for rebuild of burnt-out arts school

Drone footage revealed the extent of the fire in 2018

Glasgow School of Art is planning to facilitate the Mackintosh Reinstatement project by engaging a professional team covering project management, cost management and an architect-led full design team to deliver RIBA Stage 2 to 7.

A fire tore through the building in 2018 while Kier was undertaking restoration works following an earlier fire in 2014.

The architect-led design team will be ultimately be responsible for taking ownership of the RIBA stage 1 brief currently under development and transferring the outputs into a co-ordinated design package. The co-ordinated design package is intended to address Glasgow School of Art’s requirements whilst recognising cost and time parameters. The client said that keys to the success of the project are stakeholder engagement, presentation to all levels of the school and guiding the fully co-ordinated design through the RIBA stages.

The project has an estimated total value of £62m.

