Tendering begins for Sydney Gateway

It is calling for expressions of interest for the Sydney Gateway, which will provide motorists with a new alternative route to the domestic and international airport terminals from the Sydney motorway network at St Peters interchange. The project has an estimated cost of about AU$2.2bn to AU$2.6bn (£1.2bn to £1.5bn)

Minister for roads Andrew Constance said that the Sydney Gateway will include a dedicated flyover to the front door of the domestic airport terminal and will improve connections towards Port Botany.

