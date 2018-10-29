Tendering set to start for £10m Ayrshire housing framework

It will shortly be issuing a contract notice to establish a framework of contractors to undertake refurbishment and upgrade works to meet the 'Homes fit for 21st Century Living Standard'.

The prior information notice gives an opportunity for contractors to record their interest in the framework. It is envisaged that the contract notice will be published within two months.

The properties are almost all in East Ayrshire - one is in South Ayrshire - and the work has an estimated value of £10m. Tasks under the framework will include energy efficiency upgrades, kitchen and bathroom replacements, works to walls, ceilings, floors and interior timber, electrical and heating work, and the replacement or repair of doors and windows.

It is anticipated that a minimum of five contractors will be selected onto the framework though there will be no guarantee that all will be used on the project. Atrium would be looking to complete approximately 100 properties per year for the duration of the framework, with an initial phase of about 50 properties.