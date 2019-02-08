  1. Instagram
Construction News

Sat February 09 2019

Tendering starts for Scottish ferry terminal upgrades

20 hours The tendering process had started for upgrades worth a combined £60m to the ferry terminals at Tarbet, Lochmaddy and Uig.

Uig is one of the three projects being tendered
A collaborative procurement exercise is being undertaken on behalf of Caledonian Maritime Assets, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and the Highland Council  - each of whom owns one of the ferry terminals. It is intended that separate construction contracts be awarded for each site,

The estimated value across all three sites is about £60m, subject to final budget approval, with an approximate split between Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy of £30m, £18m and £12m respectively.

A single-stage selection process will be carried out covering Tarbet, Lochmaddy and Uig. Successful bidders at this stage will be eligible to progress to the award stage for all three sites.

