Tendering starts for Scottish ferry terminal upgrades

Uig is one of the three projects being tendered

A collaborative procurement exercise is being undertaken on behalf of Caledonian Maritime Assets, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and the Highland Council - each of whom owns one of the ferry terminals. It is intended that separate construction contracts be awarded for each site,

The estimated value across all three sites is about £60m, subject to final budget approval, with an approximate split between Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy of £30m, £18m and £12m respectively.

A single-stage selection process will be carried out covering Tarbet, Lochmaddy and Uig. Successful bidders at this stage will be eligible to progress to the award stage for all three sites.