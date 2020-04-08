Tenders returned for Arbroath flood protection scheme

The tenders for the Arbroath flood protection scheme are now being evaluated. The council pointed out that, as with most other areas of business and public life, the pandemic will delay the process and, in turn, delay the project, which had been due to begin next month.

The project team said that it was confident that this will not be a long delay and that it is working hard to complete the evaluation process. Updates will be provided once the wider impact of the current emergency have been fully assessed.

Arbroath (Brothock Water) Flood Protection Scheme – funded by Scottish Government and Angus Council – has been designed to reduce the risk of flooding in the coastal town, providing a one-in-200-years standard of protection. It is a national priority project under the Flood Risk Management Strategy and has been developed in partnership with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

It is focused on holding flows back in the catchment above Arbroath to protect parts of the town that have suffered from flooding in the past and remain at risk from flooding. Aecom is the engineer for the project.

It is expected to remove the threat of flooding for 530 people and their properties, preventing flood damage that averages at £840,000 each year. Once under way, the project will take approximately 18 months to complete.

