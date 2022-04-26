Terex buys Cookstown steel fabricator

Terex has taken over Steelweld Fabrications Ltd, a manufacturer of heavy fabrications based in Cookstown, to strengthen its Materials Processing division, which includes Powerscreen and Terex Finlay crushers, screens and conveyors.

The acquisition of Steelweld Fabrications is a part of a long-term fabrications strategy that involves investment in Terex MP’s light/medium fabrication facility in Ballymoney.

Steelweld’s 65,000 sq ft facility is within a short driving distance to the Terex Omagh, Dungannon and Ballymoney sites, providing access to other local teams and enabling coordination with the resources at these facilities, the companies said. This, along with the fact that Steelweld is an existing supplier to Terex MP, means that there is already a strong relationship between these sites.

Pat Brian, Terex vice president, mobile crushing and screening, said: “The addition of Steelweld to our operations will help bolster our growth and improve our service to our dealers. The business has been well managed and has for many years been one of our most consistent suppliers.”

Terex Materials Processing president Kieran Hegarty added: "Steelweld's expertise in heavy fabrications will provide additional knowledge and talent to support the growth of Terex Materials Processing."

Steelweld Fabrications was formerly owned by Domic Crilly, who set up the business in 1983. In the year to 31st August 2021 it made a pre-tax profit of £419,000 on turnover of £8.2m.

Dominic Crilly said: “I am extremely proud of how Steelweld has grown over nearly 40 years and to have a global company like Terex to be interested in our business is a testament to what we have collectively achieved. Steelweld will now benefit from the global resources of Terex to develop and grow to new levels.”

