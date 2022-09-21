Terra Firma takes over Richborough Estates

Joe Thompson, Hadleigh Cohen, Richard Hands and David Thomas of Terra Firma’s Principal Capital Group with Paul Campbell, Jonathan Bloor and James Bradshaw of Richborough Estates

Under the terms of the agreement, Terra Firma’s Principal Capital Group, along with Partners Group and the Hands Family Office will take a majority stake of Richborough.

The current Richborough management team will retain a minority stake and continue to operate the business.

Established in 2003, Richborough Estates works with landowners to get planning permission for housing developments.

To date, 4,500 homes have been built on land sold by Richborough.

The investment is expected to provide Richborough Estates with opportunities for growth.

Paul Campbell, founder and chief executive of Richborough Estates, said: “This investment from Terra Firma’s Principal Capital Group, the Hands Family Office and Partners Group is a vote of confidence in the business and I look forward to working with them to drive forward our strategy and ensure that we continue to fulfil our purpose of accelerating the delivery of new homes. I want to thank all our colleagues for their hard work in helping us to reach this point, and hope they are excited as I am for the next chapter in the business’ expansion.”

Joe Thompson, principal at Terra Firma Capital Partners, said: “Richborough Estates is a high-quality business with an impressive track record and a name that is respected across the sector. We see significant growth potential within the business and are delighted to partner with Paul and the team to help them realise this ambition.”

