Terracing starts on Everton stadium

The double-stepped terracing units are made by Banagher Precast Concrete in Ireland

Work is now complete on building the four concrete cores to their full height on the new £500m stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool. They are ready to support secondary steelwork and, ultimately, the roof trusses.

The first of 1,217 terracing units, which will form the internal bowl lining, was lifted and bolted into place in the lower tier of the north stand on Wednesday this week by workers from Laing O’Rourke.

The bespoke, double-stepped terracing units are manufactured by Banagher Precast Concrete in Ireland and delivered by boat to Liverpool docks, a short distance from the project site.

Director of stadium development Colin Chong said: “Terracing units going on the steelwork represent a major visual change in the build. As the terracing installation progresses in a logical sequence, the structure looks more like a football stadium with every day that passes.”

Meanwhile, work continues across all four stands at Everton Stadium, with the two steelwork sections on the north stand edging closer to connecting. The first precast concrete walls that will make up the first floor have been installed in the east stand, with the entire first floor close to completion in the opposite west stand. Finally, the south stand steelwork is now connected to the structural concrete core in the south west, with additional steelwork also emerging in the south east corner.

Everton Stadium is due for completion in 2024/25.

