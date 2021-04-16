  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Sat April 17 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Tetra Tech widens Hatch's role

Tetra Tech widens Hatch's role

1 day Consulting engineer Tetra Tech has promoted Craig Hatch to head up its entire UK operations, giving him responsibility for Northern Ireland as well as Great Britain.

Craig Hatch
Craig Hatch

Craig Hatch steps up from being Tetra Tech’s GB managing director to become UK president.

Tetra Tech was called WYG until a rebrand in January to adopt the name of its US parent company. Tetra Tech bought WYG for £43.4m in July 2019.

“Craig has been instrumental in securing new program wins and has expanded our services for the UK defence agencies,” said Tetra Tech chief executive Dan Batrack,. “His management approach epitomises Tetra Tech’s focus on clients, projects, and staff. With his leadership our UK operations are well positioned for continued growth.”

Craig Hatch is a chartered surveyor by profession and also a chartered construction manager.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »