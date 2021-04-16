Tetra Tech widens Hatch's role

Craig Hatch

Craig Hatch steps up from being Tetra Tech’s GB managing director to become UK president.

Tetra Tech was called WYG until a rebrand in January to adopt the name of its US parent company. Tetra Tech bought WYG for £43.4m in July 2019.

“Craig has been instrumental in securing new program wins and has expanded our services for the UK defence agencies,” said Tetra Tech chief executive Dan Batrack,. “His management approach epitomises Tetra Tech’s focus on clients, projects, and staff. With his leadership our UK operations are well positioned for continued growth.”

Craig Hatch is a chartered surveyor by profession and also a chartered construction manager.

