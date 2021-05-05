Tetra Tech wins RAF infrastructure contract

The engineering consultancy’s latest work at the base is for the deployment of the E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft.

Tetra Tech has already been supporting various Ministry of Defence agencies, including DIO the RAF and Defence Equipment & Support, with multidisciplinary work for the £350m Lossiemouth Development Programme. Sitting alongside the RAF and DIO, Tetra Tech’s project managers, engineers and environmental specialists are surveying, designing, and managing the development of airfield infrastructure, mission planning, aircraft maintenance, technical training facilities, and single-living accommodation for air and ground crew there. Tetra Tech’s team is also managing upgrades to the air base’s utilities, including gas, electricity and drainage systems.

Neil Malcolm, director at Tetra Tech and Programme Manager since 2017, said: “In supporting this next phase of works, we are bringing Tetra Tech’s high-end design and consulting services to the RAF’s E-7 to ensure the infrastructure upgrades and new projects are managed effectively and efficiently for our client. Our multidisciplinary expertise provides our clients with a holistic management approach, which has underpinned our work on many significant defence programmes like Army Basing, relocating troops to Salisbury Plain, delivering infrastructure to BATUK in Kenya, decommissioning Camp Bastion in Afghanistan, and supporting accommodation at Catterick Garrison.”

