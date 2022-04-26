Texans turn to Glencar for UK debut

The units will be on the Milton Keynes site of the failed Arcadia retail group's distribution centre

Glencar will build three grade A industrial/logistics units totalling 338,000 sq ft on the 19.4-acre former Arcadia distribution centre site.

It is TCC's first scheme in the UK.

The development will comprise units of 221,500, 71,000 and 45,500 sq ft with clear heights ranging from 12.5 to 15 metres. The units will have strengthened rooves to cater for photovoltaic arrays. A BREAM Excellent certification is targeted.

The internal floor slab has been designed to offer increased capacity for floor standing mezzanines and pick towers, and flexible office space will accommodate various different configurations.

Construction is scheduled to begin in July and take 43 weeks, with the units expected to be available by May 2023.

Glencar managing director Eddie McGillycuddy said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been instructed by Trammell Crow Company to deliver their first development in the UK since entering the market last year. For Glencar to have been appointed to such an important debut development by a global developer of Trammell Crow Company’s scale is a major endorsement of our credentials and we are delighted.”

TCC director Mike Forster, head of UK logistics, said: “As our first acquisition in Europe since entering the market, this scheme serves as an important first development for Trammell Crow Company.

“We’ve assembled the best team in the market to deliver this project and are delighted to have appointed Glencar who have developed a market leading reputation for the delivery of industrial and logistics facilities.”

Glencar continues to grow rapidly since being set up in 2015 by former McLaren employees Eddie McGillycuddy and Chris Gleave. It turned over £160m in the year to September 2021.

Already this year it has won warehouse and industrial projects in Crewe, Croydon and Solihull for PLP, Segro and Frasers Property respectively. It also won a £12m contract last month to fit out Ikea’s new 450,000 sq ft distribution centre at the old Littlebrook Power Station site in Dartford.

Texas-based Trammell Crow Company is CBRE’s real estate development subsidiary. It includes UK house-builder Telford Homes, acquired by CBRE for £267m in October 2019.

