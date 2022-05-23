TfL seeks developer for more over-station schemes

Designed by Grimshaw, the Paddington building would stand 19 storeys high

All three sites have received planning consent or resolution to grant planning consent and would add more than half a million square feet to TFL’s commercial property portfolio.

The three over-station developments included in the partnership are spread across central London.

Bank: above the new station entrance on Cannon Street, this eight-storey development, plus basement, will include both office and retail space, measuring around 140,000 sq ft net internal area, with external terraces on fifth, sixth and seventh floors and a green roof. Architect is Miller Hare.

Paddington Triangle: next to the Grand Union Canal and close to the new Elizabeth line station at Paddington, this 19-storey building designed by Grimshaw Architects will deliver 235,000 sq ft (NIA) of new office and retail space.

Southwark: 17-storey hybrid timber building above Southwark Tube station is designed by AHMM to be one of the greenest large-scale commercial buildings in the UK. It has approximately 20,000 sq ft and will provide a mixture of commercial office space and retail space. This also has external terraces on most floors.

Image of the planned tower over Southwark station (Picture credit: Hayes Davidson)

All three have the potential to target BREEAM Outstanding. The development at Southwark has been designed to achieve the WELL Platinum certification as well as BREEAM Outstanding rating.

TfL head of property development Scott Anderson said: “We are looking for a partner to create best in class commercial office workspaces that will positively transform the capital and support its green recovery. This new investment and development partnership will form part of our wider commercial development programme, which seeks to build the homes and commercial spaces the city needs, while also generating vital revenue that reduces TfL’s reliance on fares income.”

Image of the planned Bank development from Miller Hare

