TfL starts Waltham Forest housing project

The site on Blackhorse Road

Six new buildings are being constructed to provide 350 new apartments, of which 50% will be designated as ‘affordable’ housing.

The Blackhorse View development, opposite Blackhorse Road station in Waltham Forest, will also provide 17,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. It is expected to be completed in early 2020s.

Designed by RMA Architects, the development is a key element of the wider masterplan of the Blackhorse Lane regeneration area, which falls under part of the Greater London Authority’s Blackhorse Road and Northern Olympic Park Housing zone as well as the London Borough of Waltham Forest’s Blackhorse Lane Area Action Plan.

TfL director of commercial development Graeme Craig said: “Blackhorse View is a really exciting development and we are thrilled to be starting construction on the site with Barratt London. This is another key milestone as we drive forward our programme to deliver 10,000 homes across the capital, while also generating vital revenue to reinvest in the transport network.”

