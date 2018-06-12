TfL track renewal contract worth £250m

The proposed contract is for the implementation of a delivery partner to support Transport for London (TfL) in track renewals starting in early 2019. The chosen contractor will integrate into TfL's track programme team.

The contract includes the provision of all necessary labour, plant, equipment, materials and specialist subcontractors.

Interested parties have just one week, until 19th June 2018, to declare themselves. Invitations to tender will then be sent out to shortlisted applications in August.

The procurement documents are available at: procontract.due-north.com