Jennifer Owen has joined TFT from Homes England

TFT said that Owen brings extensive experience in programme leadership, stakeholder management and navigating the evolving building safety landscape.

She will be part of a team leading major multi-year building safety programmes on behalf of institutional investors and fund-backed ground rent portfolios. TFT’s work for these funds involves overseeing the delivery of fire and building safety remediation works across residential developments throughout the UK.

Owen said, "The scale and complexity of building safety remediation demands strong leadership, collaboration and a clear focus on outcomes for residents. TFT has built an impressive reputation in this field, and I'm looking forward to working with clients and project teams to help deliver these important programmes over the years ahead."

David Medcraft, executive senior director at TFT, said, "Jennifer's experience leading the Building Safety Fund gives her a unique understanding of the challenges facing both building owners and residents. Her appointment further strengthens TFT's position as one of the UK's leading advisers in building safety remediation, and we're delighted to welcome her to the team. "