An illustration of the planned reservoir

The reservoir is the first of nine new reservoirs planned in England and is set to be the second largest in the country once built. White Horse Reservoir would be situated southwest of Abingdon in Oxfordshire.

Simon Adams, programme director, Thames Water said: "The widespread drought this year has shown again the urgent need for new sources of water. White Horse Reservoir will provide water security for millions of families and businesses, keeping the taps flowing and unlocking economic growth across the country.

"The submission of our planning application is another significant step in delivering long-term water security for London and the South East. If approved, the reservoir means we'll be ready to meet the challenges ahead, including increased droughts, a growing population and taking less water from the environment, which is already under pressure.”

The Planning Inspectorate (PINS) has 28 days to assess the reservoir proposals. PINS will determine whether the application is complete, compliant and can proceed to formal examination.

If the application is accepted for examination, PINS will publish all the White Horse Reservoir application documents on its website. Anyone can register as an interested party and become involved in the formal examination process which will follow.

The examination stage is expected to begin in spring 2027. The Examining Authority will have up to six months to examine the application, asking questions and considering evidence about the proposals. People who have registered to take part can continue to have their say by submitting comments at key stages and attending hearings where appropriate.