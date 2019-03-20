Thames Water hands out leak detection contract

Morrison Utility Services uses big data and key analytics to track leaks

Morrison Utility Services, part of M Group Services, will cover leak detection activity for specific district metered areas (DMAs) requiring additional intervention on a project or campaign basis. The agreement will cover the entire Thames Water region, with work packages focusing on areas where unaccounted-for water is apparent but traditional detection methods have been exhausted.

Thames Water loses more than six million litres a day to leaks, or approximately 25% of all water that it treats and puts into its system. In June 2018 industry regulator Ofwat ordered it to pay out £120m in penalties and repayments for missing leak reduction targets. It is now planning to spend more than £2bn fixing leaks between 2020 and 2025.

Thames Water chief operating officer Lawrence Gosden said: “Reducing leakage is a top priority for the company and our customers, so it’s vital we have the very best people working on it. Our partners will be challenged to be as innovative as possible to find leaks so we can get them fixed, especially those that are hidden underground and not visible from the surface. We are focused on ensuring our network is fit to serve our customers now and into the future, and I’m confident investment on this scale will help us to achieve our ambitious targets.”

Morrison Utility Services contract director Lawrence Summers said: “Thames Water is looking to implement a step change in current performance to meet its leakage target and commitments. This agreement will see our leakage specialists delivering innovative detection services and solutions to target historically problematic DMAs, using big data and key analytics to provide insight into leakage issues and undertaking targeted asset health checks and mapping.”