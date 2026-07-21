Thames Water seeks tenders for £227m sewer cleaning

The troubled water company says the frameworks would cover a range of sewer rehabilitation, CCTV surveys and cleaning works and services on gravity and rising mains across the entire Thames Water Region included but not limited to structural lining, pipe replacement, patch repairs, leak tight lining, pipe bursting and associated manhole sealing.

The scope includes associated activities such as minor civil, inspection reports, waste disposal and street works etc. Some works will also involve elements of working near railways.

The framework has been split into two lots of work, above and below £3m, to reflect the variations in scale and complexity of rehabilitation services for different waste water assets and operational situations.

The water company plans to award tender to up to six suppliers per lot. The frameworks will run from 26 April 2027 to 25 April 2030, with a possible extension to 25 April 2035

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