The big grip

The excavator-mounted Articulator 5000

The Articulator 5000 has a lifting capacity of five tonnes and with 360° endless rotation. It can manipulate, manoeuvre and rotate steel masts, beams, poles, timber baulks and concrete pipes up to up to 20 metres long.

A central ram delivers one tonne of pushing force to secure the load and is fitted with a failsafe mechanism.

Telescopic legs, a central stabiliser pad, a compact tilt rotator and four individually adjustable feet combine to allow the Articulator 5000 to adjust the size of its grip while remaining sturdy.

The Articulator 5000 is designed for mounting on excavators or road rail vehicles of between 14 and 35 tonnes. It is Network Rail approved (PA05/07081).

Groundforce Attachments’ director James Burchell said: “With the Articulator 5000, we have met a unique need as there is nothing else in the hire market that handles the weights or sizes that it can.”

