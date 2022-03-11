The crane to be seen

The Liebherr 470 EC-B at night

The Liebherr 470 EC-B, available as a 16- or 20-tonne mode is the largest model in the German manufacturer’s flat-top series.

It is available with synthetic fibre rope instead of traditional steel wire, to reduce the weight of the tackle and so increase lifting capacity.

An appealing gimmick is the crane’s LED-lit advertising space. The backlit advertising panels increase visibility, especially at night time.

The short clip below illustrates how the nine square-metre advertsing panel lights up for maximum advertising impact.

The following clip illustrates the synthetic fibre rope

