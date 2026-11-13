The global plant mashup

Taken in isolation, Komatsu's plan to purchase the road-making equipment arm of Astec Industries is big news; $75m worth of big news. Yet it represents the latest stage of a remarkable period of consolidation and rationalisation taking place right across the global construction equipment sector.

Set against the sheer volume of acquisition, joint venture, collaboration and badge engineering deals announced in recent months, however, the transaction looks less like an isolated strategic play and more like an unspoken industry trend.

For Komatsu, acquiring the Chattanooga-based Roadtec and Carlson brands marks a calculated entry into the asphalt paving market, adding pavers, screeds, material transfer vehicles and cold planers to its existing earthmoving lineup. For Astec, the divestiture sheds a loss-making division generating roughly $145m in annualised revenue, freeing up capital to sharpen its focus on core asphalt, aggregates and concrete platforms.

Earlier this week, Kobelco agreed to take a controlling 70 per cent stake in CNH's construction equipment business, effectively absorbing brands like CASE and New Holland. Dig beneath the surface of that arrangement, and the overlapping allegiances become dizzying: certain CASE excavators are built by Sumitomo, while its mini excavators come from Italian specialist Eurocomach.

The badge engineering extends far further. Sumitomo's U145 mini excavator is sold in the UK as a Kubota, and elsewhere in the world as a CASE or a Link-Belt. Kubota, meanwhile, also sources wheeled excavators from Liebherr. Elsewhere, Hitachi, which is preparing to rebrand as Landcros in 2027, has teamed up with Yanmar to strengthen its hand in compact machinery. Telescopic handler specialist Manitou is juggling two major alliances simultaneously: partnering with Hangcha Group on lithium-ion battery manufacturing while collaborating with Hyundai to chase growth at the compact end of the market.

Why collaboration and why now?

Developing electric powertrains, advanced telemetry and complex hydraulics requires colossal capital, and spreading that research and development burden reduces financial risk. Speed to market is equally pressing. Tightening emissions regulations leave manufacturers with little time to engineer every machine class from a blank sheet of paper, making acquisitions like Komatsu's Astec deal or badge-engineering alliances the fastest way to plug portfolio gaps. Surging global demand for compact equipment further compels full-line manufacturers to lean on short-line specialists for immediate volume, all while fragile supply chains make component sharing vital to protect margins.

In modern heavy machinery, standing entirely alone has simply become too expensive. Against that background, the market rationalisation trend may be far from over.