The machine that breaks and sucks

RSP's Breaker Boom

The Breaker Boom is designed to break ground alongside the suction hose, to save time and money.

The machine, complete with on-board compressor, was developed by RSP GmbH in Germany but the idea originated from the UK team, based on customer demand.

RSP UK was launched in 2016 by husband-and-wife team Lloyd and Charlie Gardener. Lloyd Gardener said: “This has been in the making for some time and we are so pleased to be able to offer this innovative solution to our customers.”

Charlie Gardener added: “The Breaker Boom is a true collaboration project which encompasses our business values; working with our customers to find the right solution.”

The current model is mounted on a Mercedes Arocs 5 3351 6x4 with double fan but is also available in other configurations.

