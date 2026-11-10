The road to electric paving

Ammann has detailed the operational parameters and mechanical specifications of its eABG 4820 battery-electric asphalt paver, which utilises an integrated Volvo Penta electric driveline for low-noise, zero-emission roadbuilding applications.

The machine features a maximum paving width of 6.5m and a laying output capacity of up to 500t of asphalt per hour. Power is supplied by a 270 kWh battery pack configuration split across three modular energy storage units, drawing on proven Volvo Group battery architecture developed for heavy off-highway equipment. Electric motors deliver instantaneous drive torque to the track units, eliminating the delayed acceleration curve associated with conventional diesel internal combustion engines and allowing precise speed control during continuous mat placement.

According to operational reports, the battery-electric system eliminates direct site exhaust emissions while reducing ambient machinery noise during extended 10-hour shift cycles. The reduced noise profile allows operators to maintain heightened situational awareness regarding surrounding site transport, including material delivery lorries and compaction rollers, without sacrificing screed responsiveness or material throughput.