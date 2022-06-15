The road to net zero at Hillhead 2022

And next-week’s Hillhead 2022 exhibition will provide an ideal opportunity for visitors to see and hear about some of the newest technological advances, product innovations, and energy-saving solutions to help achieve a sustainable future. Renewable energy, electrification, hybrid technology, alternative fuels, hydrogen power, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), among others, will all have a part to play on the road to decarbonization, with many exciting examples being showcased at this year’s event. The following provides a brief glimpse of just some of the exhibitors who will be displaying and/or demonstrating their ‘net-zero credentials’ at Hillhead 2022.

Hillhead 2022 will take place from 21–23 June at Hillhead Quarry, Buxton, Derbyshire, UK. Register for free for more information.

CASE Construction Equipment will be using Hillhead 2022 to help celebrate their 180th anniversary and will have more than 20 machines on display and demonstration. Among the impressive line-up will be seven models from the newly launched D-Series mini-excavator range, including one of the new electric machines, the CX15EV. Powered by a 16kW electric motor, it features a 21.5kWh lithium-ion battery which is charged either by the on-board charger or via an external rapid charger that can typically fully charge the machine within 90 minutes. Depending on the type of work, this will provide sufficient power for the CASE CX15EV to work through a full 8h shift.

When moving materials from A to B, aspects such as the environmental footprint and CO2 emissions are becoming increasingly important to quarry and mine operators. Offering a wide range of technically proven material transport systems,Doppelmayr Transport Technology address these concerns whilst providing solutions for all bulk material and unit load transport requirements. Their systems, such as RopeCon, are well suited to difficult terrain and traversing existing obstacles. The company is a 100% subsidiary of the Doppelmayr Group, an Austrian family enterprise that was founded in 1893 and has established a long tradition of excellence in ropeway engineering, with more than 15,000 passenger and material transport systems in 96 countries.

As one of the leading UK-based manufacturers and providers of retrofit emissions control systems and OE emissions system maintenance and refurbishment services. Driveline Emissions Technologies’ philosophy is simple – compliance, reliability/asset uptime, and cost reduction are the most critical factors facing operators in all fleet sectors. The company’s core products and services address these factors directly in respect of all exhaust emission control systems. Driveline developed their econoxt system, which is based on leading-edge Euro 6 and 7 technologies, to provide operators with retrofit solutions to clean up both on- and off-road fleet emissions at a fraction of the cost of vehicle replacement.



DXB Pump & Power, the UK’s only British-owned specialist pump manufacturers with a complete range of Stage V and electric pumpsets, are now offering one of their smallest dewatering units, the new DE250/15e, with a premium-efficiency electric motor rather than an 18.5kW Stage V Deutz diesel engine. Designed along similar lines to its popular engine-driven equivalent, the new pumpset retains the same control panel and telemetry system, but these now control an integrated, state-of-the-art, variable-speed drive motor with a 63A socket on the side of the pumpset for swift and easy electrician-free installation. Housed in the same canopy as the engine-driven unit, the DE250/15e comes with the same features, such as four wide doors for easy servicing, a heavy-duty Cornell pump with Cycloseal seal protection system, and controls that allow operation and monitoring from a computer or phone.



Dynapac UK will be exhibiting their complete range of paving, compaction, and maintenance equipment, as well as showcasing their Z.ERA concept – the programme name chosen to cover all alternative power solutions from Dynapac in the drive for an emission-free world, without compromising on performance. The company will also showcase a range of technological innovations that drive efficiency on site.



Fuel Active is a unique method of delivering 92% cleaner fuel to an engine by drawing fuel from just below the surface of the fuel tank, bulk storage unit, or fuel cube. As well as eliminating the costly effects of fuel contamination, because the engine is burning only clean fuel, the thermal efficiency of the engine reduces fuel consumption whilst maintaining factory-level emission standards throughout its life cycle and reducing CO2 emissions.



At Hillhead 2022, Hatz GB will be showcasing engines from the company’s highly popular B and D series through to the award-winning H50 and fiPMG Hybrid ranges. The company offers a complete engine line-up from 3kW to 55kW equipped to meet all engine regulations worldwide.



On the Marubeni-Komatsu stand, visitors will have the opportunity to see some of the latest Komatsu construction and quarrying machines displayed for the first time in the UK. These will include: the fuel-efficient WA475-10 wheel loader with Komatsu hydraulic mechanical transmission; and the HB365LC-3 hybrid excavator, which offers average fuel and CO2 savings of around 20%, compared with a conventional excavator.



With climate change and environmental challenges facing the industry, the Mineral Products Association (MPA) will be looking at the crucial issues around sustainable mineral supply and the need to drive decarbonization. One of the MPA’s current initiatives is the UK Concrete and Cement Industry Roadmap to Beyond Net Zero Carbon, which provides a pathway to beyond net zero with an achievable and viable route that uses seven key decarbonization technology levers, such as fuel switching and greater use of low-carbon cements and concretes, as well as carbon capture, usage, or storage (CCUS) technology for cement manufacture.



Visitors to the Nynas Bitumen stands will not only be able to explore the company’s latest range of specialty products for the bitumen and naphthenic market in Europe, but also the strategic steps that Nynas are taking to strengthen their competitiveness as a business and to help customers to transition to cleaner energy solutions and a sustainable society. At Hillhead 2022, the company will be introducing its newly developed Nypol RE range of polymer-modified bitumen (PMB), which contains biogenic material that increases the service life of a road whilst simultaneously reducing its overall climate impact.



Olympus Power are a renewable energy company who build and install technology to help customers get closer to net zero, cut energy use, and save money. The company creates custom-built solutions to solve customers’ energy needs and embraces innovative technology to reduce costs and increase feasibility.

First-time exhibitors Omega Crushing and Screening will be using this year’s Hillhead show as a platform to showcase their range of plug-in, dual-power, and all-electric drive jaw crushers. Whilst some equipment manufacturers are offering diesel-electric hybrid machines, the Northern Ireland-based company has chosen to go a step further by making its product offering fully electric. And taking centre stage on the Omega stand will be the all-electric drive J1065S static jaw crusher. Capable of processing up to 200 tonnes/h, the eco-friendly machine has been purposely designed for operating in quarries and recycling sites, and for customers seeking reduced energy costs and emissions-free operation without compromising on performance and safety.

At Hillhead 2022, global mobile crushing and screening specialists Powerscreenwill be highlighting new equipment, innovative digital solutions, and alternative power offerings. The company will put three new machines through their paces in the rock-processing demonstration area, including the Chieftain 2100XE mobile inclined screen with its hybrid-electric drive system. Another notable machine set to turn heads at the show will be the flagship model of the new Titan range of scalping screens – the Titan 2300. The unit is a completely new machine to Powerscreen in its concept and design, incorporating the largest belt feeder across the manufacturer’s range at 1,500mm (60in), together with twin gearbox drive and a combination of impact bars and impact rollers for optimum power usage. Hybrid dual power is also available on the Titan 2300, using standard diesel or connection to an external electricity supply once the machine has been set up.



Red Rhino Crushers (UK), manufacturers of mobile compact crushers and screens, will be presenting their latest product developments with a key focus on low operating costs, sustainability, and energy saving. A range of machines will be on static display, including the 5000 Static Electric series, an electric variant of the RR 5000 jaw crusher. Featuring a 500mm x 250mm jaw aperture, the 5000 static crushing machine has a plug-in-and-go electrical input socket, which comes with a 5m extension supply cable. It is also equipped with a control panel complete with sequential crusher and conveyor quick-start system.



Renault Trucks will be demonstrating their green credentials and focusing on their electric mobility strategy for sustainable transport solutions. The vehicle manufacturer has already pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas status by 2030 across its operations and dealer network. At this year’s Hillhead exhibition, Renault Trucks will be showcasing a comprehensive range of electric trucks, including their award-winning E-Tech range and all-electric C and T E-Tech models.

Soaring fuel prices, legal requirements for emissions, and the drive to reduce carbon emissions are just some of the key reasons why the time is right for businesses to switch to electric solutions in the aggregates industry. A pioneer in electrification and with more than 30 years’ experience in engineering mobile plant with electric drives, Rubble Master HMH GmbH will be using Hillhead 2022 to showcase their portfolio of RM hybrid crushers and screens and demonstrate how these machines can help plant operators save up to 25% on fuel costs whilst lowering their total cost of ownership. Two of these crushers – the RM 100GO! and RM 120X – will be on display, alongside the RM MSC8500e mobile hybrid screen.

Austria-based SBM Mineral Processing GmbH, specialists in mobile crushing equipment, will be presenting their latest electric machinery solutions to the aggregates and recycling sectors. Taking pride of place on the company’s stand will be the 37-tonne JAWMAX 400 track-mounted jaw crusher, which has a feed opening of 1,100mm x 700mm and a maximum output of 400 tonnes/h. As with all SBM mobile crushers, the JAWMAX 400 has options to run as diesel-electric or fully electric, with an optional mains connection. The drive unit consists of an EU Stage V emission-compliant 6.7-litre Cummins diesel engine and a 200kVa on-board generator that runs all electrical drives, as well as electrically operated hydraulics for the lifting cylinders and tracks.

Visitors to the Shell International stand will be able to find out how the company is meeting its prime aim to become a ‘net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner’ and what it is doing to help customers decarbonize heavy mobile equipment and adopt cleaner energy solutions. These will include an impressive range of carbon-neutral lubricants and Shell’s GTL (gas-to-liquids) fuel, which produces fewer nitrogen oxides (NOx), less sulphur oxides (SOx), and reduced particulate matter (PM) than conventional diesel. The company will also be showing a range of innovative digital solutions, including MachineMax – an advanced telematics platform designed to maximize productivity and profitability for off-highway fleets.



The transition to a net-zero future will require all businesses and organizations – in every sector of the UK economy – to play their part. Showcasing their endless conveyor belts, cut rubber and plastic parts, and the renowned Zipclip system (the world’s fastest replacement belt) for materials processing equipment, Smiley Monroe will also be taking the opportunity at the show to highlight their green initiatives and credentials. The company’s UK operations, for example, are powered by 100% renewable energy and in 2020, it achieved a zero waste to landfill. Smiley Monroe will continue to focus on the progress made to reduce their carbon footprint by further improving their lean manufacturing processes and working in partnership with customers and supply chain partners.



SMT GB will be showing a wide selection of Volvo Construction Equipment’s newest machines and latest technology for the first time in the UK, including the EWR130E wheeled excavator, the 90-tonne EC530E excavator (working in the demonstration area) and EC300E Hybrid crawler excavator. A specially designed ‘electric village’ will also be featured on the SMT GB stand, which will give Hillhead visitors a glimpse of the newly expanded range of fully electric compact machines from Volvo CE. These include the new EC18 Electric and ECR18 Electric compact excavators and the L20 Electric compact wheeled loader. To help visitors gain a better understanding of the climate-related issues and challenges facing the mineral products industry, the company will be hosting two breakfast seminars at the show: ‘Road to Net Zero’ on 22 June (9.30am–10.30am); and ‘Industry and Waste’ on 23 June (9.30am–10.30am).

In addition to showcasing their wide range of radial telescopic and mobile stacking conveying solutions at this year’s Hillhead, Telestack will be highlighting their journey to zero-emissions technology. For more than three decades, the company has supplied electric-powered conveyors into mobile and static applications in a broad range of industries, including quarrying and mining. Designed to reduce running costs, noise, and fuel emissions whilst driving sustainability, Telestack’s all-electric Zero range is leading the way in clean technology without compromising on performance. The Zero-range units have received positive feedback from dealers and customers alike, and Telestack’s comprehensive model range is expected to be in huge demand in 2022 across a wide variety of mobile bulk material handling sectors.

At Hillhead 2022, Tesab Engineering will be going electric and showcasing the environmental credentials of hybrid technology with the official launch of their brand-new 700ie hybrid electric jaw crusher. Based on the manufacturer’s proven 700i mobile jaw crusher, the 700ie model offers a more fuel-efficient and cost-effective alternative whilst still producing the same tonnages (up to 350 tonnes/h) of its diesel equivalent. Up to 33% more fuel efficient and offering up to 70% lower operating costs, the hybrid electric jaw crusher is equipped with a host of new features, including a 110kW, variable-speed, 1,100mm x 700mm direct-drive crusher; a Stage V-compliant Cat C7.1 engine (225kW); a removable genset with uprated alternator; and reverse crusher operation and auto-unblock.



Exhibiting at Hillhead for the first time, Toyota – the world’s biggest car manufacturer – will be outlining their approach to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The Japanese automotive giant’s electric car strategy centres on further expansion of its global portfolio of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Toyota intend to have no fewer than 70 products across their global electrified portfolio by 2025. And set for launch this summer will be the company’s first purposed-designed battery vehicle – the all-new bZ4X.

