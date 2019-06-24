BibbyBibby
Construction News

Tue June 25 2019

Third Welsh contractor goes down

1 day Port Talbot-based Jistcourt is the third South Wales construction company to fail in the past 12 months.

Jistcourt managing director Rob Norman told the BBC that he had filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

"We will be contacting all creditors in the coming weeks,” he said. "I would like to thank my loyal members of staff, family and friends for supporting us throughout the years."

Jistcourt employs around 90 staff and has an annual turnover of £13m.

Only last month Jistcourt was celebrating the opening of a new regional office in Bristol on the back of a £6.2m housing maintenance contract with Bristol City Council.

Now it joins the rather larger Cuddy and Dawnus on the list of recent Welsh failures.

