Thomas Bow wins £36m Leics roads deal

The patching contract is expected to be worth £36m over the four-year term and will see Thomas Bow take responsibility for more than 3,000 miles of road.

Alistair Bow, sixth generation managing director of the Nottingham-based company, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Leicestershire County Council and Leicester City Council as it’s not only a really significant contract but the work really complements our stronghold across the East Midlands.”

He said: “The framework win has also allowed us to take on a further two surfacing teams – a total of 19 full time roles – as well as invest in new equipment such as pavers and vehicles. As a firm, we have extensive experience working across the Midlands and Yorkshire, so this appointment will help boost the work we’re already doing in the region.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk