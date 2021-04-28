Thomas Sinden wins Hemel office to flats conversion

CGI of the remodelled Charter Court building, converted to flats

Thomas Sinden’s £5.6m contract is for the design and construction of 33 one- and two-bedroom apartments within an existing two-storey office block, as well as two new additional storeys with associated car parking, bicycle and refuse storage.

The appearance of the Charter Court building, close to Hemel Hempstead town centre, will completely change, with new brick cladding, revised window positions and the top floor and central column of the building using a metal cladding system.

Graeme Sinden, managing director of Romford-based Thomas Sinden said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to carry out what is our second development scheme for Hightown having delivered 87 homes at Peregrine Close just over a year ago, on time and within budget.”

