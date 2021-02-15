Three-crane order for Dewsbury & Proud

Dewsbury & Proud's new Liebherr LTM 1050-3.1

First crane to arrive in the £2m order is a three-axled LTM 1050-3.1, rated at 50-tonne lifting capacity. A four-axle LTM 1090-4.2 (90-tonne) and a five-axle LTM1110-5.1 (110-tonne) will also be arriving in the next few months.

The three cranes are equipped with remote control and Liebherr’s VarioBase system that enables the outriggers to be safely deployed asymmetrically.

This new addition to the fleet coincides with a new addition to the Dewsbury & Proud team. Jack Proud, grandson of company founder Tony Proud, has joined the company as sales manager having spent the last five years at Mercedes.

Managing director Tim Proud said: “The LTM 1050-3.1 is a very reliable, well-engineered and operator friendly all terrain crane which we use every day across a wide range of applications throughout the Midlands. The new machines will mean a third of our fleet is made up of Liebherr cranes.’

Dewsbury & Proud runs 40 mobile cranes out of four depots in the Midlands. It also has a smaller fleet of mini-cranes and lorry loaders.

