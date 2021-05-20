Three firms found negligent in fatal Californian collapse

Just a month after the new Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City opened, a metal gate near the casino’s loading dock collapsed, crushing a 41-year-old construction worker under its 1,360kg weight.

An investigation into the 7th December 2020 collapse has been carried out by the US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety & Health Administration. It has found that the project’s contractors – Penta Building Group, No Limit Steel and The Raymond Group – failed to conduct inspections to discover hazards, instruct employees on how to recognise workplace dangers or install caution signs to warn workers about potential hazards. The three contractors face US$64,169 in combined penalties.

“Required oversight and communication related to workplace safety and health could have prevented this tragic loss of life,” said OSHA area director Derek Engard. “This case is a painful reminder of why employers must make complying with workplace safety standards a priority.”

The Penta Building Group is a general contractor with offices and operations in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Palm Springs and Reno. The Raymond Group provides wall and ceiling construction services in Southern California. No Limit Steel is a contractor based in Los Angeles.

The companies have 15 business days from receipt of citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

