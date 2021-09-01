Three in the hunt for £370m Solihull Interchange

View of HS2 Interchange Station from the lake

The winner of the contract, worth up to £370m, will develop the detailed design of the station before construction begins.

The following organisations will be invited to tender:

Laing O’Rourke Construction

Skanska Construction UK

Unity – a joint venture between Sir Robert McAlpine and VolkerFitzpatrick, supported by design subcontractor, WSP

The construction site for the station covers an area of 150 hectares within a triangle of land formed by the M42, A45 and A452. Work so far has included construction of modular bridges over the M42 and A446, and remodelling of the road network in the area to create access to the new station.

HS2 stations director Matthew Botelle said: “This is a major milestone in the delivery of our HS2 stations. We’re looking forward to working with the winning bidder on our award-winning designs, to build a world class, eco-friendly station that will play a major role in helping us deliver Britain’s new low-carbon railway.”

The contract is set to be awarded in 2022.

