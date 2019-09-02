Three international teams vie for $9bn Melbourne tunnel contract

The government of Victoria has shortlisted the three for the $7-9 billion major works contract for North East Link’s twin road tunnels, as part of a public-private partnership (PPP). In a separate announcement, Hochtief subsidiary CPB Contractors has won the early works contract.

The three are:

OneLink – comprising CPB Contractors, Samsung C&T Corporation, Egis Road Operations, UGL Engineering, Pacific Partnership, DIF Management Australia;

Spark – comprising Salini Impregilo, GS Engineering and Construction, China Construction Oceania, Broadspectrum Australia, Capella Capital, John Laing Investments, and advisor Lendlease Engineering;

ViaNova – comprising John Holland Group, Acciona Construction, Lendlease Services, Plenary Group, Acciona Concesiones.

Transport Infrastructure minister Jacinta Allan said: “The world’s best construction companies have been shortlisted to help build Victoria’s largest ever road project, the North East Link. The congestion busting North East Link will take 15,000 trucks off local roads, slash travel times for up to 135,000 motorists and create 10,000 jobs.”

The AU$15.8bn project will connect the M80 with the Eastern Freeway linking key growth areas in the north and south-east. It includes upgrades to the Eastern Freeway, a dedicated Doncaster Busway, more than 25km of new and upgraded cycling and walking paths, and improvements to community facilities including local sports grounds.

The successful PPP builder will design the North East Link including the twin tunnels, new interchanges, freeway upgrades and shared use paths. They will also be responsible for building the twin tunnels under the Yarra River and operating the entire road corridor from the Eastern Freeway to Hoddle St and the M80 once it is built.

CPB will begin early works in 2020 following planning approvals in 2020. It will deliver a range of preparatory works including power, water and other utility works.

A contract for the PPP is expected to be awarded near the end of the 2020, with major construction to start in 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk