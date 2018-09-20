Three more Yanmar dealers in place

Yanmar called time on its nationwide distribution deal with A&Y in July to set up a regional structure. The first six dealers were named last month. Another three have now been added.

Mawsley Machinery, based in Brixworth, Northamptonshire, will be responsible for distributing both the Yanmar excavator range and carrier portfolio across the East Midlands.

Chris Knight Plant Sales, in Nairn, Scotland, will distribute Yanmar’s crawler excavators to Northern Scotland, from Angus to Caithness.

O’Regan Plant Sales, based in Cork, will distribute excavators and wheeled loaders across the Republic of Ireland.

They join a network that, as previously reported, also comprises: