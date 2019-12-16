Three shortlisted for $125m-a-kilometre Canadian highway upgrade

The Kicking Horse Canyon Project includes realigning and widening the final 4.8km, two-lane section through the canyon from West Portal to Yoho Bridge to four lanes and installing median barrier, as well as snow avalanche and rockfall hazard protection. The province of British Columbia has estimated the total project cost for phase four at CA$601m (£342m). The project is cost-shared, with the government of Canada contributing CA$215m.

The three teams being invited to bid are:

Kiewit Infrastructure BC (Kiewit Infrastructure BC, McElhanney Engineering Services, Mott MacDonald Canada, Thurber Engineering, Peter Kiewit Sons);

Flatiron-Vinci Joint Venture (Flatiron Constructors Canada, Vinci Infrastructure Canada, Janin Atlas, Carmacks Enterprises, Dodin Quebec, Cowi North America, Urban Systems, Tetra Tech Canada, Brybil Projects, Wyllie & Norrish Rock Engineers, Dynamic Avalanche Consulting, 6 Point Engineering and Avalanche Consulting);

Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors (Aecon Constructors, Parsons, Emil Anderson Construction, EXP Services).

The contract for the Kicking Horse Canyon Project is set to be awarded in summer 2020, with construction beginning in autumn 2020.

