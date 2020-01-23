Three shortlisted for £135m Meridian Water infrastructure

CGI of the Meridian Water masterplan, looking north

The £135m contracts involve the construction of roads, bridges and flood mitigation measures, as well as electricity, gas, hot water, communications, water and sewage connections and new parkland.

The £6bn Meridian Water project will provide 10,000 homes and 8.2 hectares of parkland in London’s Lea Valley over the coming 25 years.

The main infrastructure project will be the main boulevard passing through the whole of the development, stretching from the new Meridian Water Station to Lee Valley Regional

Up to three contractors will be appointed to carry out the works, so BAM Nuttall, Vinci Construction and VolkerFitzpatrick could share the work, with contracts awarded for a four-year period.

Enfield Council leader Nesil Caliskan, said: “Significant progress continues to be made at Meridian Water as we move forward with our transformational plans for this part of the borough. Major developments need significant infrastructure and we always knew that early delivery of the infrastructure was vital to delivering our ultimate vision of Meridian Water – a project that will primarily benefit local people and deliver lasting benefits for them.

“We are looking for a world class partner to help us deliver a world class development and our shortlisted contractors leave me in no doubt that we have selected a strong field of potential partners, all of whom have a proven track record of delivering exceptional results.”

Earlier this month Enfield Council and developer Vistry Partnerships (formerly Galliford Try Partnerships) signed a development agreement for the first phase of Meridian Water. Vistry Partnerships will oversee the development of approximately 900 new homes on Meridian One.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk