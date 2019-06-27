Three shortlisted for $2.8bn Canadian rail scheme

The government of British Columbia has invited the three prequalified bidding teams to participate in the request for proposals (RFP) stage. The province expects to select the preferred proponent by the middle of next year.

The three are:

Acciona-Ghella Joint Venture (Acciona Infrastructure Canada, Ghella Canada, IBI Professional Services (Canada), Dialog BC Architecture Engineering Interior Design Planning, Mott MacDonald Canada, Ingenieria Especializada de Obra Civil e Industrial, Parsons, Corporacion Acciona Infraestructuras);

Broadway Connect (Dragados Canada, Aecon Infrastructure Management, ACS Infrastructure Canada, Aecon Concessions, Dragados, Aecon Group, Hatch, WSP Canada, Dr G Sauer & Partners, Via Architecture, Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Sener)

West 9th Partners (SNC-Lavalin Capital, SNC-Lavalin Constructors Pacific, SNC-Lavalin, SNC-Lavalin Group).

The Broadway Subway is an extension of the Millennium Line and will bring the SkyTrain service to one of the busiest destinations in Metro Vancouver. Some 700m of the line will be elevated, extending from VCC-Clark Station to a tunnel portal near Great Northern Way. There will be 5km of tunnelling below the Broadway Corridor from Great Northern Way to Arbutus Street. Six underground stations will connect communities and the region, including a direct underground connection to the Canada Line at Cambie Street. The Broadway Subway has been costed at CA$2.827bn, funded and delivered by the government of British Columbia with contributions from the government of Canada and the city of Vancouver.