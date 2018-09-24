Three shortlisted for Melbourne highway upgrade

Lendlease Engineering, CPB Constructions and John Holland will be invited to submit tenders to deliver the project.

“This will drastically improve travel times for more drivers in Melbourne’s south east,” said minister for cities, urban infrastructure and population Alan Tudge.

Stage 2 of the Monash Freeway Upgrade will add 36km of new lanes. It will deliver an extra lane outbound between Warrigal Road and EastLink, an additional inbound lane from EastLink to Springvale Road and will expand the freeway from four to six lanes between Clyde Road and Cardinia Road.

The upgrade also includes a new separated road connection from Jacksons Road to EastLink and a new signalised entry ramp from Police Road onto the freeway. There will be more links to the freeway via an upgraded Beaconsfield Interchange.

Victorian minister for roads and road safety Luke Donnellan said the project will enable drivers to get to their destinations more quickly. “By adding extra lanes where they’re needed, drivers will spend nine minutes less time stuck in traffic during a peak hour trip from Pakenham to the city,” he said.

Construction of the new lanes will start next year, with completion expected in mid-2022.