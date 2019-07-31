Three teams shortlisted for swing bridge over the Clyde

The £90.7m Clyde Waterfront & Renfrew Riverside project includes more than 2km of roads as well as the 184m-long, twin-leaf cable-stayed swing bridge, which will connect Renfrew to Clydebank and Yoker by carrying vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians. It will open horizontally for passing ships.

Following an initial selection stage earlier this year, Renfrewshire Council has now invited three bidders provide detailed tenders.

The three are:

ARC - a joint venture of Roadbridge and American Bridge supported by Cowi as design partner;

A Balfour Beatty team that includes Cleveland Bridge, Qualter Hall and consultant Atkins;

Graham, working with Hollandia and Ramboll.

Each team has received the full tendering pack which comprises more than 750 documents and 300 drawings. It is anticipated the successful team will be appointed in early 2020 and construction is scheduled to start later that year and be completed in 2022.

Also included in the project are more than 2km of new and improved roads and shared cycle and pedestrian routes, including connections into the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland being developed next to Glasgow Airport.

Bob Grant, chief executive of Renfrewshire Chamber of Commerce, said: "This is a hugely exciting project which will bolster business growth along the Clyde - adding to the significant job opportunities coming to the manufacturing innovation district being developed next to Glasgow Airport. I would urge local businesses to ensure they are registered on Public Contracts Scotland as this is where subcontractor opportunities will be published. Renfrewshire has a highly skilled workforce and I'm sure the opportunities ahead will also be of great interest to students at University of the West of Scotland and West College Scotland."

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: "This project will transform the Clyde waterfront and connect communities on both sides of the river, improving access to jobs, education, hospitals and leisure pursuits. I am very pleased to see this project progressing well and it is no surprise that it has attracted such high-calibre teams bidding to secure the design and construction contract.

"More than 470 people will be involved in the initial construction and a further 2.300 jobs are expected to follow over the next decade through the new developments and business growth it attracts. Independent analysis ranks it one of the top-performing economic growth projects in the west of Scotland and we're excited by its economic potential and by the benefits it brings for residents on both sides of the river."

Engineering firm Sweco worked with Kettle Collective - the architect behind the Falkirk Wheel - to produce initial designs for the bridge, drawing on the area's shipbuilding heritage.

The project is jointly funded by the UK and Scottish Governments through the Glasgow City Region City Deal.

