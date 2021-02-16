Thumbs up for safe piling

Front cover

A new handbook, Guidance on Restricted Zones, is free to download from the FPS website.

Many of the most serious accidents involving specialist geotechnical works arise when operatives get too close to machines This guidance has been produced to help contractors manage restricted zones around plant and equipment, and maintain the effective separation of people and operational plant.

With the strapline ‘thumbs up for safe access’, the 44-page handbook includes illustrations of typical working situations with red zones (authorised person only) and green zones identified. Any machine should only be approached from a green zone; before entering a red zone, make your presence known by giving the operator/driver a ‘thumbs up’ sign and be sure that it is acknowledged by the operator before entering the Red Zone.

Steve Hadley, chair of the Federation of Piling Specialists, said: “When you look at the statistics, the evidence is clear. People are being hurt after being struck by machinery and by objects falling from the machinery. We don’t currently have the technology to remove people from site completely, but we can manage our working areas to help reduce the risk of people coming to harm. This excellent document shows straightforward ways in which to do that.”

Guidance on Restricted Zones is available at fps.org.uk/guidance/restricted-zones-guidance

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk