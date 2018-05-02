Thwaites expands CBL's territory

Site dumper manufacturer Thwaites has expanded the region covered by its West Country distributor CBL Plant Sales.

CBL already represents Thwaites in Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and the Bristol region. Operating out of Southampton, it is now taking on Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight – territory previously covered by Selwood.

CBL sales director Richard Sturgess said “We are delighted to widen our coverage of the best quality dumpers on the market to a new audience.”

Thwaites southern distributor manager Paul Rodwell added: “We will ensure that the transition enables wider customer choice and the delivery of an unrivalled product and after sales service.”