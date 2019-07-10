Thwaites makes improvements for Super Seven

The new Thwaites seven-tonner

The new machine was showcased at the Plantworx 2019 trade fair last month and comes with an array of claimed operator benefits.

Thwaites calls this dumper the Super Seven, on account of its seven enhanced features.

These are:

Improved visibility: the skip has a lower front edge to give the operator a better forward view

Safer access/egress for the driver: Fluorescent yellow steps and grab rails to reduce slips and trips

180º front-facing camera: a screen on the dashboard provides a view of the front blind spot for low-speed manoeuvring

Wider track for improved stability: the axle configuration comes from a larger 9-tonne dumper for a more stable and safer ride

Improved ground clearance: Thwaites says that the Super Seven has best-in-class ground clearance

EU Stage V compliant engine: a cleaner engine with no need for Ad Blue

Seven-tonne skip capacity: which means it carries more than the Thwaites 6-tonne dumper

Thwaites UK sales manager Andy Sabin said: “The objective of the Super Seven is to deliver seven key improvements that will enable enhanced operator visibility and greater stability. In addition to focusing on ensuring risk is reduced for both site workers and the operator, whilst increasing payload and productivity.”

