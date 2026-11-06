Thwaites on the move

Site dumper manufacturer Thwaites has completed a 4,000-square-metre factory expansion at its main facility, combining its production and parts warehouse teams to boost manufacturing efficiency and parts distribution. It represents the largest single infrastructure investment in the firm's 88-year history.

According to the manufacturer, co-locating the assembly and parts teams within the new footprint reduces material movement across site functions, driving higher daily output and improving overall factory productivity.

The dedicated parts warehouse utilises a refreshed positioning protocol based on component demand, featuring custom sized-to-fit storage bins to optimise interior volume and streamline picking sequences. Each genuine component has been assigned a unique QR code, allowing station-based warehouse staff to track stock and achieve a reported 96 per cent first-time pick accuracy rate.

Further facility upgrades include integrated digital weighing systems to refine package sizing and outbound freight logistics. Tim Frost, Commercial Manager at Thwaites, stated that the live facility managed the repositioning of tens of thousands of stock lines during the transition phase, with the site layout providing sufficient headroom to double total parts inventory capacity in the future.