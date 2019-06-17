Thyssenkrupp gets huge elevator order in China

Beijing Daxing Airport will serve as a second hub for China Southern Airlines. Thyssenkrupp Elevator will supply the new airport in the south of the city with 155 elevators and 22 escalators.

The new airport will support 45 million passengers a year in the first phase; the ultimate plan is for it to become the largest airport worldwide by passenger numbers.

Thyssenkrupp Elevator CEO Peter Walker said: “We are proud to be among the preferred suppliers for this mega project. China Southern Airlines is one of the most important players in China’s airline industry, and it is critical to deliver market-leading premium mobility solutions that enable the airline to keep its promise to customers/”

The plans for the airport facilities were designed by Sir Norman Foster, while the hexagonal main terminal was designed by Zara Hadid Architects. The terminal will have an area of approximately 7.5 million square feet.