Thyssenkrupp to build €60m German logistics centre

The investment is part of a €70m programme that also includes new warehouses that are nearing completion in Poland and Hungary.

Klaus Keysberg, chief executive officer of Thyssenkrupp Materials Services, said: “Expanding and modernising our capacities are important elements of our growth. Innovative logistics, automation and digitalisation will help us improve our performance and our productivity. That means we can cater even better to the individual requirements of our customers while they can concentrate on their core business.”

It is investing about €60m for a 36,000m2 centre to be built in Rotenburg/Wümme in Lower Saxony. The centre will store up to 20,000t of materials with the aim of maximising material availability. The groundbreaking is planned for the end of the year and the centre is scheduled to go into operation in 2021 to serve customers in the north of Germany.

Sites in Nowe Marzy in Poland and Budapest in Hungary are also being expanded through an investment of €11m. Two new warehouses come into operation at the end of September operation.

