Thyssenkrupp’s Twin elevators picked for Paris tower

Hekla Tower is in Paris’ La Defense business district and has been designed by architect Jean Nouvel. The proect – which also includes the spectacular building modelled on the High Line in New York City - is scheduled for completion by 2022.

The new tower will have 12 Twin elevator units, with two independent cabins moving in each shaft. The company said that installing the Twin system frees up floor space, as the technology transports more people without increasing the number of elevator shafts. The tower will also include another twelve conventional elevators and escalators.

Hekla Tower has a total of 66,000m2 of office space capable of hosting around 5,800 people as well as more than 2,500m2 of terraces, a range of restaurants, a business centre, a 250-seat hall and more.