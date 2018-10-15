Tideway chief named new CLC chair

Andy Mitchell

Thames Tideway chief executive Andy Mitchell has been appointed to replace his old Crossrail boss Andrew Wolstenholme as co-chair of the CLC.

The CLC is the government-sponsored committee seeking to make construction in the UK cheaper, faster and cleaner. It is co-chaired by a government minister – currently Richard Harrington, a junior minister in the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy – and a representative from industry.

Andrew Wolstenholme was chief executive of Crossrail from 2011 until earlier this year, when he left to join BAe Systems.

Like the man he replaces, Andy Mitchell, is also a Crossrail alumnus, where he was programme director until moving to Tideway in 2014. Earlier in his career, he worked on rail projects around the world before joining Network Rail in 2001.

Mr Mitchell said: “I was honoured to be approached for the role as CLC co-chair at what is an exciting and challenging time for both the council and the sector as a whole. Securing a sector deal was a huge achievement, and I look forward to building on the strong foundations laid by Andrew and the team as we move into implementation.”

Andy Mitchell will chair his first meeting of the CLC in early November.