Tilbury Douglas appoints head of BIM

William Barry

Just 10 years ago William Barry was starting out as an apprentice electrician. But he has since racked up experience of mechanical & electrical (M&E) installation, project management and architectural technology. Three years ago he joined what was then Interserve and is now Tilbury Douglas.

Tilbury Douglas said that, working as a senior digital engineer, he had “redefined and restructured the business’ digital delivery approach”.

Head of digital Aneesa Mulla said: “In his new role, William will focus on how best to implement new technologies and trends to help with the delivery of projects. This will also include our approach to digital twins and maintaining the golden thread in line with our digital strategy.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk