Tilbury Douglas appoints head of social value

Lucy Davies

Tilbury Douglas has promoted corporate social responsibility manager Lucy Davies to the new role of head of social value.

Lucy Davies joined Interserve, as it was then, in October 2020 as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) manager for South Wales. She has now been tasked with ‘consolidating and developing the whole company’s CSR activities, including apprenticeships, community volunteering, local employment and supply chain engagement.

Since the Public Services (Social Value) Act 2012, and subsequent similar legislation, doing good works is no longer something that companies may like to do on the side. It is now an obligation if they expect to win public sector (and, increasingly, private sector) contracts.

“Social value is an important area of focus for our business,” said Tilbury Douglas technical director Mark Buckle.

Commenting on her new role, Lucy Davies said: “Social value is at the heart of what we do at Tilbury Douglas and I am looking forward to working with colleagues, customers and external stakeholders to increase the positive impact of our business.”

